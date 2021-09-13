Call to save TNCSC fuel retail station

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) Bharathiya Labour Union on Monday urged the corporation to save its fuel retailing station functioning at Pattukottai from slipping into debt.

The demand to save the profit-making petrol and diesel retailing unit serving the public at Pattukottai was raised at a gate demonstration organised by the union here. The demonstrators charged the officials with messing up with the functioning of the petrol retailing unit to help private bunk owners in the region.

The petrol/diesel bunk operated by TNCSC at Pattukottai is among the three such public services offered by the corporation. The other two function at Mandarakuppam and at Tirupattur.

The demonstrators, led by State general secretary, Nagarajan raised slogans urging TNCSC to move the paddy procured at direct purchase centres during the coming samba and thaladi seasons in order to ensure distribution of quality rice to the public through the public distribution system.

Urging TNCSC to transfer officials who have served in a zone for more than three years, they called upon the corporation not to make the field employees responsible for the mistakes that were not committed by them.