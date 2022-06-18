The district administration in association with the Book Sellers and Publishers Associaton of South India (BAPASI) would host a book fair in Nagapattinam from June 24 to July 4.

Briefing reporters on the first book fair to be organised by the district administration and the BAPASI in the town, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said over 100 publishers would set stalls at the book fair. Emphasising the importance of reading habit, Mr. Thamburaj said Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan would inaugurate the book fair.

The book exhibition to be held at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) grounds in the town would be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday. A food court and children’s amusement enclosure would form part of the exhibition. Literary talks and cultural programmes would be held every evening. Entry will be free.

Mr.Thamburaj, along with Yogesh Kumar Meena, Wildlife Warden, Nagapattinam, and other officials, released pamphlets and stickers on the fair on Friday..