Body of murdered showroom employee exhumed

The body of murdered employee of a jewellery showroom Martin Jayaraj was exhumed in the presence of Revenue Tahsildar at Azhagiyamanavalam village in the district on Tuesday

The move was based on information provided by the accused involved in the killing.

Martin Jayaraj, who worked in a jewellery shop located along Karur By Pass Road, was murdered by a gang while he was recently travelling to Tiruchi from Chennai in a hired car. He had nearly 1.5 kg of gold ornaments in his possession.

The gang members killed the employee in connivance with the driver of the hired car and buried the body at Azhagiyamanavalam village near Manachanallur.

A police press release said based on the information given by the accused about the spot, the body was was exhumed and a post-mortem conducted. Later, the body was handed over to relatives.

All seven accused, including the car driver, were arrested. The weapons, vehicles used for committing the murder, and the stolen jewellery were recovered. The accused were remanded to judicial custody and lodged in jail.