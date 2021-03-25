BJP candidates will forfeit deposits in all constituencies: Mutharasan

The State Secretary of Communist Party of India, R. Mutharasan on Thursday said that BJP candidates would forfeit their deposits in all the 20 constituencies where the party was contesting in the Assembly elections.

He made this remark while canvassing for Thiruvaiyaru Assembly segment’s DMK nominee Durai Chandrasekaran at Sengipatti near here. The CPI State Secretary went on to add that the BJP had obtained these 20 seats by coercion.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s statement that projects could be implemented in the State only if a cordial relationship was maintained with the Centre was ‘strange’, he added.

The Chief Minister who had declared that no new districts would be formed in the State on the floor of the Assembly had now contradicted his own statement by announcing that a new district with Palani as its headquarters would be formed, during his campaign.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s prediction that DMK would be wiped out soon, Mr. Mutharasan said Mr. Palaniswami should realise that the AIADMK was like a frog in the mouth of a snake.