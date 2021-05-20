Tiruchirapalli

‘Bio-mining project to be over in a year’

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday said that bio-mining of Ariyamangalam dump yard would be completed within a year.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the progress of the on-going bio-mining project, he said that the Tiruchi City Corporation had undertaken the task of clearing garbage accumulated for over 70 to 80 years by removing about 1,500 tonne on a daily basis.

The officials have been instructed to expedite the project. In all likelihood, the garbage dumped in about 47 acres of land would be cleared in a year’s time, Mr. Poyyamozhi said.

