Bill collector of Tiruchi Corporation arrested for bribery

August 25, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested a bill collector of the Tiruchi Corporation on the charge of demanding and obtaining a bribe from a retired employee of the Railway Protection Force.

DVAC DSP G. Manikandan said P. Nagarajan, a native of Dheeran Nagar, approached the Subramaniyapuram tax collection centre of the Tiruchi Corporation to apply for tax fixation of a plot of land owned by him. The bill collector of Ward 48, Rajalingam demanded a bribe to fix the tax. Initially, he demanded a bribe of ₹7,000 and later reduced it to ₹5,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Nagarajan approached the DVAC, Tiruchi unit and lodged a complaint. A team of DVAC officials arrested Rajalingam on Friday, while he was receiving the bribe. The officials also seized ₹25,000 in unaccounted cash from his two-wheeler.