HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bill collector of Tiruchi Corporation arrested for bribery

Officials of the DVAC said the bill collector had asked for a bribe of ₹5,000 from a man who had approached the Corporation for tax fixation for a plot of land

August 25, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested a bill collector of the Tiruchi Corporation on the charge of demanding and obtaining a bribe from a retired employee of the Railway Protection Force.

DVAC DSP G. Manikandan said P. Nagarajan, a native of Dheeran Nagar, approached the Subramaniyapuram tax collection centre of the Tiruchi Corporation to apply for tax fixation of a plot of land owned by him. The bill collector of Ward 48, Rajalingam demanded a bribe to fix the tax. Initially, he demanded a bribe of ₹7,000 and later reduced it to ₹5,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Nagarajan approached the DVAC, Tiruchi unit and lodged a complaint. A team of DVAC officials arrested Rajalingam on Friday, while he was receiving the bribe. The officials also seized ₹25,000 in unaccounted cash from his two-wheeler.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.