Big Temple consecration on February 5 next year

THANJAVUR

The consecration of Sri Brahadheeswarar Temple, popularly known as Big Temple here, will be held on February 5 next year.

Preliminary rituals in connection with the consecration would commence on January 27 and the ‘yaga salai pujas’ from February 1 evening. The ‘maha poornahuthi’ would be performed on February 5 morning before the holy water to be poured on the granite idols and on the ‘vimanams’, including the 208-feet-high tower standing over the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Brahatheeswarar, in the temple complex to mark the culmination of consecration.

Collector M. Govinda Rao said that the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments had recently accorded sanction to conduct the consecration and renovation works were being carried out in consultation and guidance from the Archaeological Survey of India, which maintains the world heritage monument.

The Thanjavur Palace Devathanam, heads of the Hindu Religious Mutts and philanthropists have also been roped in to carry out the renovation and other works related to the consecration ceremony as per the tradition and custom, he added.

While the refurbishing of the structures at the temple precincts has been taken care of by the ASI, the work on cleaning of granite idols installed for worship at the temple was being carried out by the HR and CE Department and the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam.

A huge ‘pandal’ measuring 178 feet in length and 108 feet in breadth is to come up near the Peththannan auditorium adjacent to the Big Temple to house the ‘yaga salai’ where 110 ‘yaga kundams’ and 28 ‘vedigais’ will set up for the performance of various rituals relating to the consecration.

The Chola period temple which was maintained in good condition under the subsequent Pandya, Naicker and Maratha regimes, came under the ASI fold in 1922. While the last consecration of this temple was held on June 9, 1997.