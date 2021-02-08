Bicycle rides, a hit with visitors at Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary

Parents with kids and teenaged children will probably have a stronger reason to visit the Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary in Nagapattinam district every now and then henceforth.
With the Forest Department introducing bicycle rides for the first time as an eco-friendly initiative, they will now be able to spend hours at a stretch in the quietness of greenery and, of course, a slice of wild life.
From the entrance to the farthest end in the vicinity of the sea, the distance is close to six km. Visitors have a better chance of sighting wildlife. The bicycle ride was introduced last week when the sanctuary was reopened for the public.
"Unlike the fleeting impressions one gets while travelling in vehicles inside the sanctuary, the cycle ride offers ample opportunities for the visitors to watch the black bucks and other wildlife species in a leisurely way, " S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forest, Thanjavur Circle, said.
The Forest Department introduced 10 bicycles for hire at the entrance. In view of the good patronage, 10 more bicycles will be purchased, Mr. Ramasubramanian. Guards will also be encouraged to undertake patrolling on bicycleì.
At the farthest end, the visitors can spend time in the watch tower, witnessing the sea.
"Bicycle ride will be a test of endurance particularly for the parents. Apart from being eco-friendly, the initiative also promotes fitness among the visitors.
