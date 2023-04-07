BHEL CMD reviews Tiruchi complex’s preparedness

April 07, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Nalin Shinghal, held a meeting with senior officials of BHEL Tiruchi to review the unit’s preparedness for the current financial year, here on Friday.

Mr. Shinghal inaugurated two new state-of-the-art pre-clean room cabins erected with in-house resources in addition to the two existing bays at the Advanced Technology Products (ATP). These additional bays would help to reduce the cycle time in meeting the delivery schedule of nuclear steam generators for the upcoming fleet orders of Nuclear Power Corporation India Limited.

The clean room operations are extremely critical and involves precise operations to be carried out in controlled conditions as per stringent quality requirements. ATP has also been augmented with two tube sheet cladding machines and new auto weld stations which will assist the fabrication team in working on four nuclear steam generators simultaneously, a BHEL press release said.

Accompanied by S.V.Srinivasan, Executive Director, BHEL, Tiruchi Complex, Mr. Shinghal visited the Combined Engineering Facility Centre at the Human Resource Development Centre, set up under the Scheme for Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Industry, with the assistance from Ministry of Heavy Industries, where youth are being trained in both basic and advanced welding skills.

He visited various shop floors and flagged off the first dispatch of seamless steel tubes for the current financial year weighing 30 MT to various power projects.

Mr.Shinghal inaugurated a plantation drive to develop a Miyawaki forest at the BHEL campus. About 25,000 native saplings are to be planted in about three acres of land under the initiative, the release said.