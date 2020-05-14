Tiruchirapalli

Bharathidasan University creates exclusive cloud platform for online teaching-learning

Bharathidasan University has developed e-Content Development Cloud (EDC) for online teaching-learning.

The user-friendly cloud platform would serve as a permanent ‘e-content repository’ of the university for students of affiliated colleges.

The university’s home-grown web application (web link: http://oms.bdu.ac.in/ec) would host e-content and digital study materials uploaded by teachers. Students could view, download the e-content, learn and prepare themselves for the semester exams, G. Gopinath Ganapathy, Registrar, said.

The EDC has obviated the need for affiliated colleges to have digital infrastructure. Links to the EDC will be provided to all colleges at any time, anywhere access by teachers and students.

As the university has acquired licence for all google services including Google Meet, the affiliated colleges can avail the utility free of cost.

Colleges have been encouraged to use any tools of their choice.

The university was envisaging ‘crowd sourcing’ for creating a huge repository as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for unfinished as well as entire syllabus along with question banks, by any faculty on any discipline, he said.

It received enthusiastic response from college principals and faculty members of affiliated colleges for the region-wise webinar on ‘online virtual classes and e-content development for the unfinished syllabus’ it conducted on Monday and Tuesday.

The Registrar joined S. Parthasarathy, Director, University Informatics Centre, in orienting as many as 319 participants in three batches on the best practices of virtual learning and ways to reboot the educational system.

The participants were exposed to methods of leveraging online tools.

A review meeting will be conducted on May 20 to take stock of the progress of the initiative, he said.

