BDU opens its doors again for distance education programmes

After a gap of few years, Bharathidasan University has called for applications for making calendar year admission for distance education programme, by virtue of being accredited at A+ Grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

The admission notification has been issued in anticipation of approval by the Distance Education Board of University Grants Commission, it is learnt.

BDU does not figure in the updated list of higher educational institutions brought out by the Distance Education Bureau last November under category - 1, that are entitled to offer programmes through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

According to official sources, BDU had applied during December for DEB approval of UG, PG and professional courses, to be offered through its Centre for Distance Education for the calendar year 2020.

The CDE, in its recent notification for calendar year admissions had invited applications for B.A. - Economics, English, History, and Tamil, B.Com, B.B.A, B.Sc. - Physics, and Yoga for Human Excellence, and B.L.I.S.(One-year programme); M.A. - History, English, Tamil, M.Com, M.Sc. - Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Physics, and Yoga for Human Excellence; and M.B.A. and M.C.A. (lateral entry).

The notification states that the last date for submission of filled-in applications is February 28.

“There were time constraints for calendar year admissions. Our application is under process and we are hopeful that the approval of the DEB could be obtained over the next couple of weeks,” Director In-Charge of CDE A. Ilangovan said.

The BDU qualifies for offering distance education by virtue of having secured A+ ranking in the third cycle with a score of 3.32 on a 4-point scale as against the minimum requirement of 3.26 specified by the UGC for the purpose, Prof. Ilangovan said.

Also, the BDU was ranked 60 in university ranking in the India Rankings 2019 of National Institutional Ranking Framework.