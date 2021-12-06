BDU convocation on December 9

The 37th convocation of Bharathidasan University will take place on December 9. Chancellor and Governor R.N. Ravi will preside over the ceremony.

Candidates who completed Ph.D. between October 2, 2019, and November 20, 2021, are to be awarded their doctorate degrees in person.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi will offer felicitations and P. Kanagasabapathi, Chairman (in-charge), Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi, will deliver the convocation address.

The university has issued instructions to candidates to wear masks and adhere to all other COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures of the government at the convocation and rehearsal a day earlier.