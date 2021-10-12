Barring stray incidents, counting of votes for local body poll by and large peaceful

The counting of votes held for the casual election held for vacant posts in various rural local bodies was by and large peaceful but for some stray incidents in the central zone on Tuesday.

Counting of votes was stopped for some time at Thanthonrimalai panchayat union office in Karur district following a wordy clash that broke out between the AIADMK and the DMK functionaries leading to a scuffle between them triggering tense moments.

The counting of votes at the panchayat union office which was the counting centre was taken up for electing ward 8 councillor of the Karur District Panchayat.

A posse of police personnel was deployed in view of the verbal duel to bring the situation under control. Counting of votes resumed thereafter following the intervention of the police.

A clash broke out between supporters of the AIADMK and the DMK after the results of Moovanallur panchayat president near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district was declared. The supporters of Ravi said to be owing allegiance to the AIADMK and who had won the election burst crackers leading to a wordy quarrel and a scuffle between the functionaries of the two parties.

Police sources said two persons were admitted to hospital following the scuffle. Police personnel were deployed at Moovanallur as a precautionary measure following the incident.

Police sources said pickets were posted at various places as a precautionary measures in the central region where the counting of votes were taken.

DMK candidate K. Subramanian was elected as councillor of ward 5 in Tirumayam panchayat union in Pudukottai district. He defeated AIADMK candidate Pon Paneerselvam by 655 votes.

DMK candidate R. Naveenraj won from ward 8 of K. Paramathi panchayat union in Karur district, said official sources. DMK candidate R. Uma Maheswari won from ward 18 in Koradacheri panchayat union, while C. Mohan of the DMK won from ward 11 in Muthupettai panchayat union.