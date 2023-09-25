Barrage across Kollidam river in Mayiladuthurai district nearing completion

September 25, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The construction of a barrage across Kollidam river at Thiruchitrambalam village in Mayiladuthurai district has reached final stages and is likely to be completed within two months.

The Water Resources Department had mooted a proposal to construct a regulator across the Kollidam river by connecting Kumaramangalam and Adhaanoor villages near Thiruchitrambalam in Mayiladuthurai district. Accordingly, the State government sanctioned ₹ 463.24 crore for the project and the construction work commenced in 2019.

Recently, Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inspected the construction of the water regulator at Thiruchitrambalam to take stock of the work progress. He checked the quality of materials used in construction and directed the officials from the Water Resources Department to expedite the project.

A senior official from the Water Resources Department said the 1,064-metre-long barrage connecting Kumaramangalam and Adhaanoor has been constructed with 84 shutters that can store 0.33 tmc ft of water. Nearly 95% of the project has been completed and the remaining minor works may take around two months to complete.

The objective of constructing a barrage across the Kollidam river in Mayiladuthurai district is to recharge groundwater aquifers by stabilising the water flow and not for storage purposes, the official said.

Pumping stations could be installed with the minimal storage available to supply drinking water to the surrounding areas. Water could be diverted from the barrage to Veeranam Lake near Kattumannarkovil in Cuddalore district to improve water storage in the reservoir, the official added.

The Water Resources Department is also exploring possibilities of implementing cost-effective water conservation projects using modern techniques. Official sources said though the construction of structures like barrages across rivers is useful for recharging groundwater aquifers, they are expensive and require voluminous resources.

The department has pitched to the government to consider technologies such as subsurface dykes, and underground shafts which are cost-effective and reduce seawater intrusion in subsurface water beds by promoting groundwater recharge.