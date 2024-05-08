GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Banana farmers seek relief for damages due to heat wave

Published - May 08, 2024 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of farmer organisations with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Wednesday.

Members of farmer organisations with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Claiming huge loss due to heat wave and lack of water in the Cauvery, members of farmers’ organisations on Wednesday met Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and sought crop relief.

Due to drought-like situation in the Cauvery and unusual heat wave, banana farmers had been badly affected this year, said Ayalai Siva Suriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.

“Several banana farmers have lost their income due to lack of adequate water. In Kattuputhur area, banana trees fell down due to strong winds, affecting the yield. This should be taken into special consideration,” he added.

Farmers in their petition to the Collector claimed that banana trees in Anthanallur, Manikandam, Thottiyam, Manachanallur, Lalgudi had been severely affected.

Vayalur N. Rajendran from Tamil Manila Congress, Balu Theetchithar from Delta Pasana Vivasayiga Sangam and others were present at the meeting.

The State government had been notified about the impact of the heatwave on banana trees, and estimation of the loss would be soon conducted, said sources from the district administration.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.