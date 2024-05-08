Banana farmers seek relief for damages due to heat wave

Claiming huge loss due to heat wave and lack of water in the Cauvery, members of farmers’ organisations on Wednesday met Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and sought crop relief.

Due to drought-like situation in the Cauvery and unusual heat wave, banana farmers had been badly affected this year, said Ayalai Siva Suriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.

“Several banana farmers have lost their income due to lack of adequate water. In Kattuputhur area, banana trees fell down due to strong winds, affecting the yield. This should be taken into special consideration,” he added.

Farmers in their petition to the Collector claimed that banana trees in Anthanallur, Manikandam, Thottiyam, Manachanallur, Lalgudi had been severely affected.

Vayalur N. Rajendran from Tamil Manila Congress, Balu Theetchithar from Delta Pasana Vivasayiga Sangam and others were present at the meeting.

The State government had been notified about the impact of the heatwave on banana trees, and estimation of the loss would be soon conducted, said sources from the district administration.