Aviary in Tiruchi likely to be commissioned by June

Construction of a bird park on the banks of the Cauvery in Kambarasampettai on the outskirts of Tiruchi is progressing well with the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) completing nearly 70% of the civil work.

The aviary, along with a recreation park, is being established under the Namakku Naame scheme at a cost of ₹13.70 crore on 1.63 hectares situated off the Tiruchi-Karur National Highway.

Around 70% of the project is completed, with work on interior decorations and beautifications underway. “Work on creating geographical landscapes is nearing completion, and the installation of the aviary cage is progressing well. We expect to complete around 90% of the civil work by May,” said a senior official.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Tuesday inspected the site and directed officials to expedite the remaining work to commission the recreational facility by June.

The bird enclosure will span 60,000 sq. ft., with transparent meshes facilitating ventilation and natural lighting to replicate their natural habitat. The 30-foot-tall aviary will house a diverse collection of exotic bird species, including ostriches and emu, all presented in a protected environment.

Drawing inspiration from the landscapes described in classical Tamil literature from the Sangam era, geographical themes such as Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal and Paalai, including artificial waterfalls, ponds and lighthouse, are being recreated within the aviary’s nature trail.

The facility can accommodate around 10,000 people and will have a 7D theatre to screen science documentaries for children, sheltered seating arrangements to relax, and a shop to display products produced by the women’s self-help group.

Work on a parking space to accommodate 70 cars is underway. A vacant land near the site has also been identified for additional space to park more four-wheelers.