Aura to be back with women’s car rally in Tiruchi on December 3

November 24, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

City-based women’s forum Aura, in association with Bharat Petroleum and Madras Motor Sports Club, will host ‘Fastrak ’23’, its annual car rally for women in the city on December 3. According to an official statement, the rally will have four team-based categories: “Eves on Wheels” (all women), “Fun Wagon” (family and friends), “Bridge Builders” (corporates) and “Medical Mavericks” (all doctors). Each team will have three members. Registration forms may be downloaded from https://www.theaura.org/events/fastrak-23/

