Association urges railways not to reduce coaches

Published - May 26, 2024 08:12 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rail Passengers Association here has urged the railways not to reduce coaches in Salem-Mayiladuthurai express as it would affect the passengers badly. This train starts at 6.30 a.m. in the morning and reaches Salem by 1.45 p.m. and from Salem it starts from 2.05 p.m. to 9.40 p.m. every day.

Recent feasibility report by the Southern Railway to convert Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches to Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) coaches in the Salem-Mayiladuthurai Express would reduce the existing 12 coaches, said S.Mahalingam, president of Rail Passengers Association.

The train No.16811/16812 running with 12 bogies is already overcrowded and even if the existing 12 coaches are increased to 19, it will still attract more revenue as the route attracts more passengers, he said.

“The Salem to Mayiladuthurai train, even if the coaches are increased to 19, the income potential is there. The railways are not passenger friendly as they are only looking at technical aspects that disadvantage passengers,” said Mr.Mahalingam.

Official sources from the railways said, a report has been sought by the headquarters in Chennai for selected trains under the Tiruchi Division on induction of 8 Car-MEMU rakes. However, no decision has been taken yet.

