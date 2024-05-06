Ariyalur district ranks third in the State Board Class XII examination

May 06, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ariyalur district emerged as the third best in the State with a pass percentage of 97.25 in State Board Class XII examination. The district emerged with the second-highest pass percentage at 95.64 among government schools, according to the State Board public examination results released on Monday.

As many as 7,992 students (3,770 boys and 4,222 girls) out of 8,218 who took the exams passed taking the district’s pass percentage to 97.25.

The central districts have recorded a pass percentage of more than 90 this year.

95.75% pass in Tiruchi

As many as 28,354 students out of 29,615 cleared the exams putting the pass percentage at 95.74 in Tiruchi district. Around 82 schools, including 14 government schools, six government-aided schools, 14 partly government-aided schools, one Anglo Indian school and 47 matriculation and self-financing schools, registered 100% pass result.

According to sources, of the 105 government schools in the district, only 14 managed to achieve 100% pass result.

Thanjavur district registered a 93.46 pass percentage in the State Board Class XII examinations. According to sources, of the 25,734 students who appeared for the exams, 24,052 passed.

95.59% pass in Perambalur

Perambalur district, which ranked third among the districts in the previous academic year with a pass percentage of 97.59 in the State Board Class XII exams, slipped to sixth position by recording 96.44% pass in the Class XII examinations this year. In 2022, the district ranked first in the State with a pass percentage of 97.95.

As many as 6,752 (3,342 boys and 3,410 girls) out of 7,001 students cleared the exams. Thirty-eight schools, including 10 government schools, recorded 100% pass result in the district.

Karur district registered a pass percentage of 95.90 with 9,086 out of the 9,474 students clearing the exams.

In Pudukottai district, 16,714 out of the 17,820 students cleared the exams with a pass percentage of 93.79.

As many as 11,386 out of 12,233 students came out successful in the exams recording a pass percentage of 93.08 in Tiruvarur district.

Of the 9,644 who had appeared for the exams, 8,909 students cleared them with a pass percentage of 92.38 in Mayiladuthurai district.

Nagapattinam district registered a pass percentage of 91.19 with 6,242 out of the 6,854 students clearing the exams.