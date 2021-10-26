Tiruchirapalli

Arbitrary announcement of bonus opposed

The Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees on Tuesday held demonstrations near electricity board offices in Thanjavur district condemning the arbitrary announcement of bonus for employees.

At the demonstrations held in Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Pattukottai, Ayyampettai, Vallam, Pallathur, Ganapathy Agraharam, Nilagiri and Karanthattankudi, the protesters derided the electricity department for announcing 10% bonus while the unions had demanded 20%.

Participating in the demonstration at Thanjavur, State vice-president, COTNEE, S. Rajaraman urged the Department to convene talks and declare 20% bonus for all employees.


