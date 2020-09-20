Andankoil panchayat, one of the best administered in the country

Karur

Andankoil

(east) Panchayat in Karur district has won the Dheen Dayal Upadhya Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), the national-level award recognising best administration of village panchayats.

The village, located on the periphery of Karur town, has about 7,000 households. Right from implementing solid waste management to tax collection, the village was certified to be the best administered one.

The award carries a citation and ₹15 lakh cash prize. The local body figures among six village panchayats in the State to receive the Dheen Dayal Updhaya Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar award.

According to the officials in the District Rural Development Agency, Andankoil panchayat had scored excellent marks on various heads such as proper maintenance of accounts, effective grievance redressal mechanism, creation of own sources of income, conduct of grama panchayat regularly, introduction of own schemes, drinking water supply, road infrastructure and effective solid waste management among others.

After studying and scrutinising the proposal submitted by the Andankoil panchayat, the Central government adjudged it as a well-administered local body. Due to the situation arising out of COVID-19, the Central government, instead of conducting an award distribution function, sent the award and certifications to the respective village panchayat presidents.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami congratulated K. Shanthi, the panchayat president of Andankoil (East) for bagging the award. Along with the heads of five other award- winning panchayats, Ms. Shanthi called on the Chief Minister in Chennai to receive his good wishes.