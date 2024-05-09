GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air India Express cancels flights to Dubai, Singapore from Tiruchi

The angry passengers who had turned up at the airport early in the morning left after being assured of full refund and also on being offered the option of rescheduling their journey

Updated - May 09, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 08:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Central Industrial Security Force personnel and the local police restored order after passengers started arguing with staff at ticketing counter on Thursday following cancellation of two flights.

The Central Industrial Security Force personnel and the local police restored order after passengers started arguing with staff at ticketing counter on Thursday following cancellation of two flights. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Air India Express cancelled its flights to Dubai and Singapore from Tiruchi on Thursday citing “operational reasons”. 

Passengers of the early morning flights apparently argued with the airline staff in front of the ticketing counter at the airport.

The Central Industrial Security Force personnel and the local police reached the spot to keep the situation under control. Airline sources said the passengers were told that they would either get full refund or be provided with the option of rescheduling their journey as per their choice after which they left.  The evening flight to Sharjah from Tiruchi was operated, the sources added. 

 A section of cabin crew of the airline has resorted to strike by reporting “sick”  to protest against issues related to the airline’s merger with the erstwhile AirAsia India. The agitation has led to cancellation of several flights on various routes putting overseas passengers in a spot. 

