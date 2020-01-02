AIADMK in the second spot in Thanjavur

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had bagged almost twice the seats won by the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the Panchayat Union Ward councillor posts in Thanjavur district.

Out of the 86 PU Ward councillor posts for which results were declared by 8-45 p.m. on Thursday, the DMK had bagged 45 while its arch rival managed to secure 28 seats. The BJP and its rival Congress bagged 2 seats each, Marxists Communist and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam secured one each. Seven seats were won by independent candidates.

In Tiruvarur, the difference between the DMK and AIADMK was just six seats. While the DMK had 28 seats in its favour and AIADMK 22 out of the 62 seats for which results have been declared. While the independent candidates have secured 7 seats in this district also, 3 seats went in favour of Communist Party of India and one each for BJP and DMDK.

Earlier in the day, when the counting process commenced, a counting staff was sent back by the Counting Centre officials at Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam Higher Secondary School, Thiruvidaimaruthur.

In Tiruvarur district counting passed on peacefully at Rajagopalaswami Government Arts College, Mannargudi where the votes polled in Mannargudi Panchayat Union area was counted.

At the end of counting of votes polled for the president post of Moovanallur Village Panchayat, the winner Pichamuthu had got 13 votes more than the runner-up, Selvam. During the counting, 57 votes were set aside as `doubtful’ votes. However, agents of Selvam sought a re-counting and it was opposed by the agents of Pichamuthu. But the officials declared that the votes that were set aside as `doubtful’ would be taken up for recounting later after Selvam gave a written submission seeking recounting.