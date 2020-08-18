Tiruchirapalli

Admission counselling

Candidates seeking admission to Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for Women at Pullampadi can apply for counselling only through the website www.skilltraining.tn.gov.in on or before September 15.

The ITI offers courses in Electronic Mechanic, Machinist, Desk Top Publishing, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Shorthand, Sewing Technology, Multimedia Animation with Special Effects and Surface Ornamentation Techniques. The Electronic Mechanic and Machinist courses are two-year programmes and all others are one-year courses. Students of the institution will be offered internship training. Campus interviews for placements will also be arranged, an official release said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2020 8:00:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/admission-counselling/article32386866.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story