Tiruchirapalli

Stone laid for combined court building

The foundation for the combined court building and quarters for judicial officers of Manapparai was laid at Kannudaiyanpatti near Manapparai on Wednesday.

The combined court will accommodate courts of Judicial Magistrate, District Munsif and Sub-Judge.

It will come up at an estimate of Rs. 6.80 crore on ground plus two storey building.

The courts will be built on a plinth area of 1,051 square metre, the offices on 2,301 square metre and the quarters on 563 square metre, according to the Public Works Department, which will execute the work. The work would be completed in 16 months.

While the courts would be constructed at an estimate of Rs. 6.80 crore, Rs. 1 crore would be utilised for construction of judicial officers’ quarters. The campus would have state-of-the-art facilities.

S. Kumaraguru, Principal District Judge, T. Karunanidhi, Chief Judicial Magistrate, C. Rajalingam, District Munsiff, Manapparai, and L. Dharmaprabu, Judicial Magistrate, Manapparai, were present.

Now, the courts are accommodated in a private building near the service road.

Judicial officers inaugurated the temporary building on Wednesday.

