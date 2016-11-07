Tiruchirapalli

Official inspects central market work

TAKING STOCK:S.J. Chiru, right, Commissioner, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, inspecting the Central Market coming up at Kallikudi in Tiruchi on Saturday.

TAKING STOCK:S.J. Chiru, right, Commissioner, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, inspecting the Central Market coming up at Kallikudi in Tiruchi on Saturday.  

With construction of the Central Market for Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers at Kallikudi in the outskirts of the city nearing completion, Commissioner of Agricultural Marketing and Agri-Business S.J. Chiru inspected the progress of the work on Saturday.

Accompanied by Collector K.S. Palanisamy and senior officials of departments of Agriculture and Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business, Mr.Chiru made an assessment of facilities being created at the market.

The market, coming up along Tiruchi – Madurai National Highway, will be housed in a two-storey building. It is being constructed at a cost of Rs.65 crore with financial assistance from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

The market is being established on a 10-acre site with 1,000 shops in 19 blocks. A 2,000-tonne capacity cold storage unit and two sorting yards, each with handling capacity of 200 tonnes, are being established. Sources said a major part of the civil works has been completed and the market will be ready for opening soon.

Mr. Chiru reviewed arrangements for unloading and sorting of vegetables and other products, provision of parking facilities for vehicles, toilets and other sanitation arrangements. He instructed the officials to expedite the work.

M. Mohamed Iqbal, Joint Director of Agriculture (Regulated Market), N. Sarfudeen, Deputy Director, Agri Business, and other officials were present.

