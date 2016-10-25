A sports and cultural meet for special students in and around Tiruchi was organised by Team of Social Service (TOSS), a voluntary organisation, last weekend.

The event was aimed at bringing out the innate talents of the students. Cultural events such as solo dance, group dance, solo singing, group singing and mime were conducted. Rev. P. Manoharan, former Principal, Bishop Heber College, and Grace Charlotte, Headmistress, St. John’s Vestry Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, inaugurated the events. Sports competitions such as running race, ball kicking and memory games were held.

S. P.Sooriya Prakash, Chief Secretary, TOSS, J.Inigo Papu Vinodhan, president, TOSS, R.Victor Lazarus, Chief Advisor, TOSS, P. Subburethina Bharathi, Director, M.A.M. B-School, participated in the valediction.

The Karma Veerar Award 2016, given in recognition of social service, was presented to T.K.S. Senthil Kumar, founder of Anbalayam.