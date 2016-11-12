Tiruchirapalli

The Diabetes Club of Tiruchi, a registered society engaged in raising awareness on diabetes, social and research activities, would organise a free eye camp to screen persons for eye complications due to diabetes, including retinal diseases, in the city on Sunday. The free camp was organised as part of the World Diabetes Day and in line with this year’s theme of the International Diabetes Federation - “Keep an eye on the eye.” The camp would be held from 9 a.m. till noon at the Indian Medical Association Hall at Salai Road, said M.Senthil Vel, honorary secretary, and N.S.Prasad, Chairman, Diabetes Club of Tiruchi, in a press release. Persons with diabetes and high blood pressure can attend the camp for early detection of eye complications, the release added.

