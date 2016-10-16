Candidates can receive mark sheets from October 19

Candidates who appeared for special supplementary SSLC examinations in June/July could receive their original mark sheets at the respective examination centres from October 19.

The provisional certificates downloaded by the candidates would be valid only till October 25. Candidates can get the original mark sheets from the examination centres where they appeared for the examinations from October 19 to 26, V.Murugan, Regional Deputy Director of Government Examinations, Tiruchi, said in a press release.

After October 26, the candidates can obtain the marksheets from the office of the Regional Deputy Directors of Government Examinations, he added.