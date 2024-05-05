8,283 candidates appear for NEET in Tiruchi

May 05, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As many as 8,283 candidates took the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the National Testing Agency in Tiruchi on Sunday.

The exam, which is conducted as an eligibility test to secure admission to undergraduate medical and dental programmes, was attended by 8,283 candidates out of 8,570, who were enrolled for the test. There were 287 absentees for the examination, which was held at 13 centres.

There were 200 questions of which students had to attend 180 for a total of 750 marks.

A section of candidates found the Physics part challenging but was comfortable with Biology and Chemistry. S. Nishanth, a CBSE Board student and first-time candidate, said, “Some of the questions in Physics were tricky, but Chemistry and Biology were easier. My seniors told me the exam would be tough, and it would mostly have indirect questions, but the paper was moderate.”

A. Evangeline, a State Board student and second-time candidate said, “Physics part was a bit tough, but Biology and Chemistry was easy. The paper was easy compared to last year.”

Candidates began assembling as early as 10.00 a.m. for the test, which began at 2 p.m. and ended at 5.20 p.m. Staff were deployed at the entry points, for frisking students, verifying documents, scanning and guiding them to the stipulated examination halls.