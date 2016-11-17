82,812 enrolled for skill development programme

The Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development, (IECD), Bharathidasan University, has enrolled 82,812 candidates to impart computer skill programmes for the current academic year.

V.M. Muthukumar, Vice-Chancellor, said here on Wednesday that no university had admitted such a huge number of students. Most of them were school children, admitted for providing computer skills. Upon completion of the training, they would be given certificates.

It was offering eight certificate programmes such as computer basics, office automation, programming techniques, graphic design, C programming, Web design, C++ programming and 2D animation. These programmes for school children were offered under the School-University-Industry - Tie-up Scheme (SUITS).

The programme, started in 2009, received huge response over the last few years.

The aim was to provide computer knowledge to school children. It would provide value addition to their career upon completion of higher education. It would enhance the chances of job opportunities.

He urged the officials to score over the current year achievement in the years to come. It was an era of skill development. Sensing the importance, the State and Central governments had opened several vocational and entrepreneurship programmes across the country. The university would continue to support the skill enhancement initiatives.

K. Parthasarathy, Director, IECD, said more schools across the State had come forward to join the programme.

Steps would be taken to enrol one lakh students in next academic year.

Earlier, Elite World Records, Unique World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy and Tamilan Book of Records presented certificates for admitting maximum number of students in skill development courses.

Mr. Muthukumar received them.