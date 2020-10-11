77 stolen two-wheelers recovered, one arrested

A special police team has recovered 77 stolen two-wheelers and arrested a 51-year-old man on the charge of lifting the vehicles from various places in Tiruchi and other districts in the Central zone. The team was constituted on the direction of the Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan to apprehend those involved in stealing vehicles. The team which was conducting vehicle checks on Saturday here stopped a two-wheeler rider near the Main Guard Gate.
As the behaviour of the motorist was suspicious, the team inquired about the two-wheeler. It came to light that the two-wheeler was stolen from Chinna Kadai Veethi here last month and a case in this regard was booked in Fort Crime police station limits.
A police press release said the team conducted further inquiries with the rider during which he identified himself as V. Rajkumar (51) of Melamarudhur in Tiruthuraipoondi taluk in Tiruvarur district. He also confessed to have stolen 77 two-wheelers from various places in Tiruchi city and in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. The team recovered the stolen vehicles and got the accused remanded in judicial custody on Sunday, the release added.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath