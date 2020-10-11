77 stolen two-wheelers recovered, one arrested

A special police team has recovered 77 stolen two-wheelers and arrested a 51-year-old man on the charge of lifting the vehicles from various places in Tiruchi and other districts in the Central zone. The team was constituted on the direction of the Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan to apprehend those involved in stealing vehicles. The team which was conducting vehicle checks on Saturday here stopped a two-wheeler rider near the Main Guard Gate.

As the behaviour of the motorist was suspicious, the team inquired about the two-wheeler. It came to light that the two-wheeler was stolen from Chinna Kadai Veethi here last month and a case in this regard was booked in Fort Crime police station limits.

A police press release said the team conducted further inquiries with the rider during which he identified himself as V. Rajkumar (51) of Melamarudhur in Tiruthuraipoondi taluk in Tiruvarur district. He also confessed to have stolen 77 two-wheelers from various places in Tiruchi city and in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. The team recovered the stolen vehicles and got the accused remanded in judicial custody on Sunday, the release added.