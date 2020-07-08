‘68.22% recovery rate in Tiruvarur’

Tiruvarur district has recorded a recovery rate of 68.22% among COVID-19 affected persons, according to Food Minister R. Kamaraj.
Of the total 576 who tested positive in the district, only 163 were undergoing treatment at hospitals as on Wednesday, he told reporters here after chairing a review meeting at the District Collectorate.
The State stopped the list of recoveries in the country due to quick tracking and treatment, he said.
He also called upon people, particularly senior citizens and pregnant women, to make use of e-sanjeevini online facility to consult medical practitioners for advice or treatment for aliments, if any. The service would be available on the following numbers: 94999-33843; 94999-33844; 91541-53672 and 91541-53673.
Earlier, the Minister received material sponsored by Indian Red Cross Society for containment exercise.
