591 test positive, four deaths in central region

The central region on Sunday witnessed a reduction in COVID-19 cases with 591 patients testing positive for the viral infection.

The region recorded four deaths: one each in Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruchi.

Fatalities

A 73-year-old man with coronary artery disease died in Nagapattinam, a 65-year-old man died in Pudukottai due to diabetes and other comorbidities, and a 15-year-old girl died in Thanjavur of cardiogenic shock and COVID Myocarditis, while a 56-year-old man died in Tiruchi of COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Of the 591, 153 cases were reported from Thanjavur district, 131 from Tiruchi, 113 from Pudukottai, 93 from Tiruvarur, 36 from Nagapattinam, 27 from Ariyalur, 26 from Perambalur and 12 from Karur district.

Thanjavur

In Thanjavur, of the 153, more than 100 patients were individuals who got themselves tested voluntarily, a senior health official in the district said. Others were primary and secondary contacts of patients who tested positive earlier. The number of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 from Darasuram vegetable market had significantly dropped, the official said.

Tiruchi

In Tiruchi, 131 patients, including primary contacts of patients who had already tested positive, tested positive for the viral infection. The patients were admitted to Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for treatment. The COVID-19 cases in the district increased to 3,420.

Meanwhile, 46 patients from Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and 36 patients from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Pudukottai, Tiruvarur

A total of 113 patients from Pudukottai and 93 patients from Tiruvarur tested positive for the viral infection on Sunday.

Nagapattinam

In Nagapattinam, 36 patients tested positive. Of them, 15 are contacts of seven patients who tested positive earlier. Meanwhile, of the 12 patients identified through conduct of fever camps in the district, one pregnant woman tested positive, while one each had returned from Hyderabad and Kanchipuram.

Perambalur

Perambalur recorded 26 cases of whom 13 were primary contacts of inter-district travellers, seven were inter-district travellers, two were immediate family members of a frontline worker, while the remaining were local cases. All patients were admitted to Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital.

Ariyalur

In Ariyalur, 27 patients, including a five-year-old boy, tested positive. The patients were inter-district travellers or primary contacts of those who had travelled earlier.

Karur

Twelve people, including four from Thogamalai, tested positive in Karur. The patients were all admitted to Karur Government Medical College Hospital, where they were responding well to treatment.