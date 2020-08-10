Tiruchirapalli

52-year-old man arrested in Tiruchi

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of downloading child and adult pornography photos and circulating them in the social media platform. The Cantonment All Women Police arrested R. Arun (52) on Saturday and booked a case against him under the POCSO Act and sections of the Information Technology Act. The accused was later lodged in Lalgudi Sub-Jail.

Police said Arun who had been staying at Crawford area was arrested based on information from the Cyber Cell of the Tiruchi City Police. He had been allegedly downloading child and adult pornography video and shared the clippings in different Whatsapp groups. He was also involved in Kerala online lottery activity. He is also accused of administering injection to poor people in the surrounding area for ailments. The police seized a cell phone and other items from his house.

