47 fresh cases in central region

Forty-seven patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday. No death due to the viral infection was recorded in the districts.

No fresh cases were reported in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

In Thanjavur, 20 patients tested positive for the virus and eight in Tiruvarur. Senior health officials in Thanjavur said that they had identified and controlled the spread of the infection among three clusters in February. The patients testing positive now were isolated index cases.

Seven patients each tested positive in both Tiruchi and Nagapattinam. Four fresh cases were reported in Pudukottai and one in Karur.

