Tiruchirapalli

3 lorries transporting paddy seized

Revenue officials of Mannargudi have detained three lorries transporting paddy, allegedly belonging to traders from other districts.

The three lorries were intercepted and seized during as surprise check conducted by the Mannargudi Revenue Divisional Officer, Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan said in a press release.

The lorries, transporting about 73 tonnes of paddy, were later taken to the Sundarakottai Modern Rice Mill campus. Revenue authorities have preferred a complaint with the Mannargudi police in this regard, the release added.

The action follows complaints that traders from other districts were selling their paddy under the guise of farmers at the Direct Purchase Centres functioning in the district. Currently 104 DPCs were functioning in the district to procure paddy from farmers at the minimum support price offered by the government. Some traders, under the guise of farmers, were trying to sell their paddy, it was alleged.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2021 7:03:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/3-lorries-transporting-paddy-seized/article35608912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY