28 injured in jallikattu at Tiruchi

At least 28 people were injured at a jallikattu held at Kumulur village in the district on Wednesday.

The jallikattu was conducted as part of Ayiravalli Amman Temple annual festival. As many as 560 bulls from Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Madurai and Tiruchi participated. Around 303 tamers took part in the six-hour-long event.

One man who suffered multiple injuries was referred to Tiruchi Government Hospital, while the rest were treated by the medical team deployed at the venue, police sources said.