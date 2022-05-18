28 injured in jallikattu at Tiruchi
At least 28 people were injured at a jallikattu held at Kumulur village in the district on Wednesday.
The jallikattu was conducted as part of Ayiravalli Amman Temple annual festival. As many as 560 bulls from Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Madurai and Tiruchi participated. Around 303 tamers took part in the six-hour-long event.
One man who suffered multiple injuries was referred to Tiruchi Government Hospital, while the rest were treated by the medical team deployed at the venue, police sources said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.