Tiruchirapalli

2,690 fresh cases in central districts

The central districts on Friday reported 2,690 fresh COVID-19 cases. Four deaths were reported in the region - all in Tiruchi, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur continue to report a majority of the cases reported in the region. On Friday, Thanjavur overtook Tiruchi to report the highest number of fresh cases. In Thanjavur, 684 cases were reported, and in Tiruchi 632.

Tiruvarur also reported a sharp rise in cases. On Friday, 297 persons tested positive in Tiruvarur and 234 in Pudukottai district. Karur registered 195 fresh cases, while Ariyalur reported 189 and Nagapattinam, 182.

Mayiladuthurai district registered 149 COVID-19 cases, while Perambalur reported 128 cases, the lowest in the region.


