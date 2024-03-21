GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

26-year-old man murdered in Mayiladuthurai; relatives stage protest

A group of four persons allegedly assaulted the victim and his friend on Wednesday night; the police have rounded up seven persons and are searching for the other accused

March 21, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Relatives of a man, who was murdered, staging a protest at Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital on late Wednesday.

Relatives of a man, who was murdered, staging a protest at Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital on late Wednesday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

A 26-year-old man from the Kalaingar Colony in Mayiladuthurai was allegedly murdered by a group, late on Wednesday. The Mayiladuthurai police have arrested seven persons in connection with the case.

L. Ajith Kumar, who is facing trial in the murder of a person a year ago here, was out on bail. He was one of the 22 accused in that case. After appearing in the District Court for the trial he and his friend S. Saravanan, 32, were returning on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by a group at Thiruvizhandur South Street late on Wednesday.

Four of the motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly attacked Ajith Kumar and Saravanan with sharp weapons. While Ajith died, Saravanan was severely injured and managed to escape from the spot. He was later rescued by his relatives and rushed to the Thanjavur Government Hospital for treatment.

The police recovered Ajith’s body and sent it for postmortem to the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital. Superintendent of Police K. Meena visited the crime scene late on Wednesday.

The police said based on Saravanan’s complaint, a case has been filed under nine sections, including murder charge and a few sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Seven persons, including R. Bilki, 29, S. Sathish, 26, Bom Balaji alias S. Balaji, 29, Aavanna alias M. Sriram, 27, S. Chandramouli, 24, G. Mohandas, 28, R. Sathyanathan, 20, were arrested and a few others were reported to be absconding. The police suspect it to be a case of revenge for the earlier murder.

Meanwhile, Mayiladuthurai district secretary for the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Siva. Mohankumar in a letter submitted to the district collector A.P. Mahabharathi demanded action under the SC/ST Act.

Relatives of Ajith Kumar staged a night-long agitation demanding the arrest of all those who were involved in the murder.

Shops on Gandhiji Road, Pattamangalam Street, Katchery Road, and Kamarajar Bus stand remained shut. Buses were not allowed into the bus stand and diverted on alternative roads till early Thursday.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.