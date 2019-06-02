2,500 kg sea cucumber seized, 2 held

About 2,500 kg of sea cucumber worth about one crore rupees was seized from two persons by a team of the Coastal Security Group on Saturday night. Acting on information, a team led by the Superintendent of Police, Coastal Security Group R. Chinnasamy, raided a godown in Nagapattinam and seized the sea cucumber that were kept for transportation in lorries to Tuticorin. Two persons Muruganantham and Rajkumar were arrested, and a mini lorry was confiscated.
They had reportedly confessed that the sea cucumbers were being smuggled to foreign destinations from Tuticorin.
A case under Wildlife Act 1972 was registered against the duo.
