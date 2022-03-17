25 injured in jallikattu
Twenty five persons were injured in the jallikattu held at Thachankurichi village in the district on Thursday. As many as 498 bulls were released during the event in which 300 tamers participated. Police sources said 17 injured persons were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining eight were referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for treatment.
