248 fresh positive cases, two fatalities recorded in central region

Noticeable drop in number of cases

There was a drop in the number of fresh cases of COVID-19 in the central region with 248 persons testing positive for the infection on Tuesday against Monday’s tally of 323.

The decline was most noticeable in Thanjavur district, which had been reporting more than 100 cases daily in the recent past.

On Tuesday, 53 tested positive in the district. With 56 persons testing positive, Tiruchi had the maximum number of fresh cases among the nine districts in the region. Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai reported 33 fresh cases each.

Nagapattinam saw 21 persons testing positive.

Seventeen persons tested positive in Pudukottai district, 15 in Karur and 11 in Ariyalur. With nine more positive results, Perambalur had the least number of fresh cases in the region.

Two more persons succumbed to complications arising out of the infection in the region with Tiruchi and Tiruvarur districts accounting for one death each, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

As on Tuesday, Thanjavur had the highest number of active cases in the region with 763 patients under treatment including those in home quarantine. There were 611 active cases in Tiruchi, 371 in Tiruvarur, 318 in Mayiladuthurai, 307 in Nagapattinam, 257 in Pudukottai, 156 in Ariyalur, 155 in Karur and 80 in Perambalur.