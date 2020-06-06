Tiruchirapalli

24 more test positive in central region

TIRUCHI

Twenty more fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in central region on Saturday.

Of them, Karur and Nagapattinam districts accounted for maximum number of cases followed by Ariyalur district. While Karur and Nagapattinam districts recorded 6 cases each, Ariyalur had 5 cases. Tiruvarur accounted for 4 COVID-19 cases. Two cases were reported in Thanjavur and one in Pudukottai.

Of the six cases in Karur, five were reported from Pallapatti and the other patient was from Devarmalai. A one and-a-half-year-old girl was among those who tested positive for the virus. They had been admitted to the Government Karur Medical College for treatment.

According to a media bulletin, out of the five cases in Ariyalur district, two had contracted the virus from a patient, who returned to Ariyalur from Kerala. Two patients were the contacts of persons who had returned from Chennai. One patient had contracted the virus from a Maharashtra returnee. All five of them were being treated at the Ariyalur Government Medical College Hospital.

In Pudukottai district, a 37-year-old patient from Ambalpuram, who tested positive for the virus, was under treatment at the Ranees Government Hospital. There were no fresh cases in Tiruchi and Perambalur districts.

