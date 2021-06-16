23,500 vaccine vials arrive in Tiruchi district

They have been distributed to PHCs and government hospitals

After a consignment of 23,500 vaccine vials arrived in the district, they were distributed to primary healthcare centres (PHCs) and hospitals on Wednesday.

A total of 19,000 Covishield doses and 4,500 Covaxin doses were delivered to the district.

Of the 19,000 Covishield vaccine doses, the PHCs at Navalpattu, Inamkulathur, Sirugambur, Puduruthamanur, T. Pudhur, Veeramachanpatty and Puthanatham received 1,000 doses each. Kulumani Valanadu, Pullambadi, Vaiyyampatti, Tattayyangarpettai, Kattuputhur and Uppiliyapuram PHCs got 700 doses each.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital received 1,000 doses, while Srirangam and Lalgudi GHs got 200 each, Manachanallur and Thuraiyur GHs got 150, while Manapparai, Musiri and Tiruverumbur GHs were allotted 100 doses each.

Meanwhile, Railways Hospital was given 500 doses, Tiruchi Central Prison 500 and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Tiruchi, 250. A buffer of 1,850 vials might be used for special vaccination camps, senior officials said.

“This stock will last us 2-3 days. We have informed the authorities in advance so that they can help us procure vaccines,” the official said.

Thanjavur

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Wefare Ma.Subramanian claimed that there was good response from the public to vaccine inoculation.

Talking to reporters at Government District Headquarters Hospital in Kumbakonam on Wednesday, the Minister said efforts initiated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to create awareness of the advantages of getting vaccinated showed good results as the public queued up at special camps.

Hence, the State government had approached the Centre to release sufficient quantity of vaccines to ensure that all 5.68 crore people eligible in the State received the shots, he added.