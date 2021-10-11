Tiruchirapalli

222 new cases in central districts

The central districts on Monday reported 222 fresh cases of COVID-19 and five deaths.

Thanjavur continued to figure at the top of the list in central districts. As per the medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 60 patients tested positive for the virus in the district on Monday followed by Tiruchi with 49 cases. Tiruvarur reported 43 cases.

The day’s count was 15 in Pudukkotai and two in Perambalur, 25 in Nagapattinam and 11 in Mayiladuthurai. Karur and Ariyalur recorded 14 and 7 cases respectively. Tiruchi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambulur and Tiruvarur recorded one death each.


