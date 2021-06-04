Tiruchirapalli

1,700 prisoners inoculated so far

Minister for Law, Courts and Prisons S. Reghupathy inspects the vaccination exercise at the District Jail in Pudukottai on Friday.  

About 1,700 prisoners lodged in various jails in the State have been administered COVID-19 vaccine so far. Awareness is being created in jails about the importance of inoculation and every prisoner will be vaccinated, Minister for Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption S. Reghupathy said here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the vaccination exercise for prisoners at the District Jail, he said the State government had taken steps to reduce the number of prisoners in jails during the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical posts had been created in various jails and they would be filled soon so as to provide treatment to the inmates and protect their health.

The State government would ensure the safety of security personnel deployed in jails and frontline workers during the pandemic. A list of prisoners eligible for parole would be taken by excluding those involved in terrorism activities, the Minister said.

District Revenue Officer P.V. Saravanan, MLA V. Muthuraja, Jail Superintendent Rukmani Priyadharshini, Deputy Director of Health Kalaivani and revenue officials were present, release said.


