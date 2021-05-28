15,000 litres of fermented wash destroyed

PUDUKOTTAI

Special drives conducted by the police against those attempting to manufacture illicit arrack in view of the closure of TASMAC liquor outlets due to the intense lockdown led to seizure of thousands of litres of fermented wash which was destroyed.

A police press release said based on information that some were indulging in illicit distillation making use of the lockdown period, police teams conducted raids and seized around 15,000 litres of fermented wash which were subsequently destroyed. A total number of 44 cases were booked in this connection till Thursday with the number of those arrested being 43.

Police sources said a raid conducted on Friday at Illupaviduthi village bordering Thanjavur district resulted in the seizure of five litres of illicit arrack. In another raid, the police seized around 700 litres of fermented wash at Neduvasal.

A press release from Karur District Police said a total number of 6,764 liquor bottles which were found illegally stocked in various places in the district were confiscated from May 10 to 27. Ten two-wheelers and one four-wheeler have been confiscated. The total number of prohibition cases booked was 143 and the number of those arrested were 148 during the same period.