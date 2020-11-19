147 new COVID-19 cases in central region

The central districts on Thursday recorded 147 COVID-19 cases, reflecting a slight increase compared to the previous days. The region recorded no deaths, according to the health bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Nagapattinam district reported a slight spike in cases, with 41 patients testing positive for the infection. Meanwhile, Tiruchi reported 30 new cases. Patients in both districts were isolated cases or were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. In Tiruchi, a total of 12 patients who had been undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Meanwhile, in Tiruvarur, 24 patients tested positive.

Thanjavur district reported a sharp drop in the number of cases reported for the viral infection with only 17 patients testing positive on Thursday.

Pudukottai also reported a sharp decline with 13 fresh cases were reported. Among them were local index cases and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses.

In Karur, too, only 12 new cases were reported among whom were patients belonging to Ramanur, Vangal and Kulithalai. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur on Thursday after recovering from the infection. Only a total of 19 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital. A total of 20 active cases are undergoing treatment at the GH.

Ariyalur reported a further drop in cases with only eight fresh cases. Meanwhile, in Perambalur, only two patients tested positive, one each hailed from Perambalur and Veppur blocks. Meanwhile, a total of 451 throat swabs were lifted at the government hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the district and sent for lab tests.