GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

13 nominations accepted for Thanjavur constituency

March 29, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The nomination of 13 candidates have been accepted for the Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency.

A total of 36 nominations were filed for the Thanjavur Parliamentary Constituency. When the papers were taken up for scrutiny on March 28, the nomination papers of the candidates of national parties – M. Muruganantham of BJP and A. Jayapal of Bahujan Samaj Party, the papers of State and Registered Political parties – S. Murasoli of DMK, P. Sivanesan of DMDK and M. I. Humayun Kabir of Naam Tamilar Katchi were accepted.

Subsequently, another six nomination papers that were filed as additional nomination papers by the official candidates of recognised and registered political parties and the nominations of dummy candidates of official candidates were discarded as they automatically turned invalid on acceptance of the nomination papers of the official candidates.

Out of the remaining 25 nomination papers of Independents, eight were found valid and accepted by the officials.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.